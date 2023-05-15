James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Jaylen Brown has addressed the double technical foul assessed on he and Georges Niang during the Boston Celtics’ blowout Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The incident occurred midway through the second quarter with the Sixers leading 35-33. After a missed Tobias Harris three-pointer, Brown scrambled for the rebound before finding himself turning to run down the floor right in front of the Sixers bench. As the ball made its way up the court, Niang – who was on the bench – appeared to reach for Brown’s leg, slightly impeding his movement.

Though the contact was slight, it was still an unusual and obviously frowned upon motion for a player sitting on the bench, and Brown wasted no time making his thoughts known to Niang. He was quickly hit with a technical by referee Scott Foster. The play was subsequently reviewed, and Niang also received a tech.

After the game, Jaylen Brown was asked about the incident and made it clear he wasn’t in agreement with the double-tech call. According to Brown, “He made a play and I responded to it. And here comes Scott Foster. Right away before even deciphering the situation, gives me a tech.”

Interestingly, Brown’s criticism of the situation was more directed at Foster and how he dealt with it rather than the act by Georges Niang itself. Speaking on Niang, Brown said, “I think he just got caught up in the intensity of the game.”

Scott Foster has never endeared himself to any great degree to the playing group, and this is yet another example of that. Clearly, Jaylen Brown clearly didn’t feel he deserved to be punished to the same extent to Niang – and he’s not alone there.