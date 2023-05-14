David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Emotions are always running high during Game 7s in the NBA Playoffs and Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics was no exception. During one play in the first half, Sixers wing Georges Niang appeared to grab Celtics star Jaylen Brown by the leg as he attempted to get back up court. Brown said something to the Sixers bench and double technical fouls were issued before resuming play.

Jaylen Brown taunted the Sixers bench after Georges Niang grabbed his leg after the save. Double technical fouls were issued and play resumed.pic.twitter.com/stFFQJXd76 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

With Scott Foster as the lead crew chief for Game 7, it’s not surprising that technical fouls were issued. Foster is known for having a notoriously quick whistle. Prior to the incident, it appeared as if Jaylen Brown had actually grabbed James Harden’s jersey and pulled him back while going after the loose ball. Harden ended up on the floor and Brown was able to tap the ball to his teammates and save it from going out of bounds. The Sixers bench were screaming for a foul and it looks as if Georges Niang’s leg pull was in reaction to the initial grab from Brown on Harden.

The Celtics currently have a 55-52 lead over the Sixers at the half. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Miami Heat. While Niang is a reserve player for the Sixers, the Celtics cannot afford to lose Brown in the second half.

Throughout the NBA Playoffs so far, Brown has been averaging a playoff career-high 24.6 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists with shooting splits of 54.7 percent from the field, 46.9 percent from three-point range and 67.3 percent from the free-throw line. In comparison, Niang has been averaging 4.8 points on shooting splits of 51.4 percent from the field and 48 percent from the three-point line.