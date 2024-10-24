2008 Boston Celtics champion Ray Allen participated in the 2024 championship ring ceremony alongside Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett before the NBA’s winningest franchise raised its 18th banner. Then, he watched Jayson Tatum and the Celtics dominate the New York Knicks in a 132-109 win to open the regular season. Allen watched the game alongside Pierce and Garnett, two former teammates he didn’t speak to for years after joining the Celtics’ rival, the Miami Heat, in 2012. But when Allen appeared surprised at Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony in 2022, it signaled a truce. The Hall of Fame guard shared that experience, per Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett.

“I think, for the most part, time has passed, and it’s that idea of thought that as you age, you make amends with your past follies, and you forgive old enemies,” Allen said. “And I’m at the age now where I don’t want to have any issues with anybody because I just want to live life and be happy.”

As the Celtics 2008 banner hangs in the rafters at TD Garden, Allen knows it’s a lasting bond that will endure.

“You know, when you win a championship, that’s a forever thing,” he said. “And to be able to come here and to celebrate and sit courtside with Paul and Kevin … we talked game all day. The whole game, we talked about things we did, players we played against, teams we played against. That’s what it’s all about.

“You know, when you look up there, that’s something we did. When you win, you say nobody could ever take that from us, and we’ll remember this for the rest of our lives. You get to walk in here and just be celebrated.”

Ray Allen on reunion with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett

In 2008, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen ended the Boston Celtics’ 18-year championship drought. Fans were thrilled to see the Celtics’ Big 3 reunite at TD Garden for another banner-raising championship ring ceremony — which Allen believes factored into the three making amends.

Allen was happy he, Pierce, and Garnett could create such a memorable moment for Celtics fans.

“You know, me, Kevin and Paul — this is 2008. So for us to be here today and celebrate and make the kind of transition to where we are now, I think it’s a fan moment that I would have loved to see,” Allen said. “I was glad it was able to take place.”

The last time Allen was in attendance for a Celtics game at TD Garden was the series-clinching Game 5 victory of the 2024 Finals.