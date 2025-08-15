The New York Yankees will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in the first contest of a three-game series. However, the club will be without first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the starting lineup due to a knee injury. Despite that, Goldschmidt shared some positive news about his current status.

While talking with media members before the game, the 37-year-old slugger claimed he should be available off the bench, according to Jeff Jones of Bellville News-Democrat. Paul Goldschmidt also believes he will avoid a trip to the IL.

“Goldschmidt says he's not in the lineup but should be available off the bench tonight. Not expecting an IL at the moment.”

The five-time Silver Slugger Award winner initially suffered the knee injury in the Yankees' 9-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Paul Goldschmidt was ruled out in the following contest on Wednesday, which ended in a 4-1 loss to the Twins.

Considering he's playing a bench role, it's a good indication that Goldschmidt avoided a more serious injury. There is a chance he remains on the bench over the weekend for the entire series against the Cardinals. But that decision will ultimately be made by him and manager Aaron Boone.

With the Yankees in a dog fight for playoff positioning, it would be ideal for Goldschmidt to avoid an IL stint and return to the lineup as soon as possible. He's been solid throughout his career, and that is the case once again. Through 398 at-bats so far this season, Paul Goldschmidt owns a .276 batting average and .331 OBP while recording 110 hits, 10 home runs, and 40 RBIs.

The Yankees game against the Cardinals, which is Goldschmidt's former team, begins at 8:15 p.m. EST. The three-game series will be in St. Louis, and the Yankees won't play in New York again until August 21, when they face off against the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series.

