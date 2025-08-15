Beloved Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has seen many players come and go during his 12 years with the franchise, so when he hands out lofty praise, fans listen intently. The two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time First-Team All-Pro is unsurprisingly gushing about the defensive line, but what is noteworthy is the individual he chose to single out.

Moro Ojomo is making a name for himself at training camp, and Johnson believes the third-year defensive tackle is primed for a breakout campaign.

“Moro, I think Moro is really doing well,” the longest-tenured active member of the Eagles told reporters, via PhillyVoice.com's Nick Tricome. “Obviously [Jalen Carter] is who he is, but Moro is probably one of the more slept on guys. Take it from me, man, he's the real deal. Works his tail off, probably one of the hardest workers we have.”

Moro Ojomo looks to step up for Eagles

With Super Bowl 59 standout Milton Williams signing a four-year, $104 million contract with the New England Patriots in free agency, Philadelphia has a big void to replace at DT. If Johnson's evaluation is accurate, the team may have a suitable replacement option. And he is an improbable candidate.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, extolled for his ability to find value in the mid and late rounds of the NFL Draft, selected Ojomo in the seventh in 2023. Despite earning All-Big 12 honors, the 6-foot-3, 292-pounder fell all the way to pick No. 249. Perhaps his critical comments of his Texas Longhorns teammates, whom he felt were more concerned with women, money and alcohol than on-field success, contributed to his Day 3 draft status.

In any case, the man's drive is evident. Ojomo made strides in his second NFL season, recording five quarterback hits and an 82.6 pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He also tallied a sack on Matthew Stafford in Philly's NFC Divisional Round victory versus the Los Angeles Rams. Now, The Eagles are trusting the 24-year-old Nigerian to emphatically announce his presence to the rest of the NFL.

This franchise has soared to the pinnacle by looking to the next man up. It is seemingly Moro Ojomo's turn, and Lane Johnson thinks he is ready to make the most of this opportunity.

Philly eagerly waits to see if the Eagles' faith will be rewarded.