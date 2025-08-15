Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer highlighted the growth in maturity of wide receiver George Pickens. While Pickens' impressive Randy Moss catches have gone viral, Schottenheimer revealed how George has impressed him in other ways. It all started with an uncomfortable conversation in the Cowboys' head coach's office that got the relationship between the two off on the right start.

Schottenheimer revealed how it all played out between him and Pickens.

“I think from the time that we got George, and we went into my office together and shot some free throws, talked and got to know each other, he made that [that he wants to be coached] very clear,” Brian Schottenheimer said on Tuesday. “He's like, ‘Coach, I'm thrilled to be here, No. 1. I want to be coached. I want to be great. I want to be a great player. I want to continue to be great. So, lean into me. Be tough on me. Tell me the things I need to do.'

“The way I am, I start with the relationship piece of it because I think you can coach people hard and coach them the right way when you have those relationships, but that doesn't surprise me. He's been nothing but incredible in terms of the way he's worked with us, the way he's communicated with us,” Schottenheimer concluded.

Pickens seems to be far removed from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the frustration that came with it for head coach Mike Tomlin, who told the wide receiver to grow up last season. Pickens is also building a strong bond with Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who also sang George's praises.

“We embrace every opportunity together with each other, learning from each other,” Lamb said. “If I got a question for him, he answers, and vice versa. We just see different things like different POVs.”

George Pickens on the difference between Cowboys, Eagles

When Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens discussed the Cowboys and the Eagles, he cited the differences. Pickens didn't hold back in discussing his current and former teammates, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“Just the guys and the team speed. The team speed applies to the scheme too. If you got a lot of fast guys, you're gonna definitely have a different scheme.' Pickens said this is the most speed he's played with since his time at Georgia.”

The Cowboys will hope to utilize that speed throughout what they hope will be a successful 2025 NFL season.