The Boston Celtics released an aerial view of the 2024 championship banner heading up to the rafters at TD Garden. Before the Celtics handed the Knicks a 132-109 beating in their season opener, they raised the franchise’s 18th title into its rightful home. Now, the NBA’s most winning franchise gives fans unique drone footage of the ceremony’s raising.

The drone brings viewers from the escalator of the Garden’s front door to the 2024 championship banner. The Celtics posted it to their X, formerly Twitter, account.

After an incredible ceremony filled with appearances from the franchise’s legends, from Bob Cousy, who secured the Celtics’ first NBA title in 1957, to the ‘Big 3’ of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen from the 2008 champion team, it was a special night in Boston. Another Celtics banner hangs in the rafters. Then, the returning champs picked up right where they left off in Game 5 of the 2024 Finals.

The Celtics tied the NBA record for most threes in a game (29). Jayson Tatum netted 37 points, including eight treys. Derrick White drained six threes en route to 24 points. Then, Boston defeated the Washington Wizards 122-102 to start 2024-25 with a 2-0 mark.

Jayson Tatum weighs in on MVP chatter amid scorching start

After scoring 37 points on 7-of-18 attempts, including 8-of-11 from deep, Jayson Tatum poured in 25 points in the Celtics’ win against the Wizards. Tatum connected on 45% of his shots (9-of-20) in Thursday’s win, not as sharp as Tuesday’s home opener, but enough to receive an MVP-motivated question after the game.

He was asked what winning the prestigious award would mean to him via CLNS Media.

“As a kid, you set a lot of goals for yourself. And I’ve been very fortunate to check off a lot of boxes of things that I want to accomplish. Saying that [winning] MVP is important to me is not taking away from the success of our team. Every guy that has ever won MVP has been on a championship-contending team. If you’re an MVP, you’re dominating, you’re efficient, you’re playing the right way, and you’re impacting winning. So you can do both,” Tatum said. “Championship is the most important, but being the best version of yourself along the way is important as well.”

Throughout the extreme sample size of two games, Tatum is averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.5 rebounds while shooting at a 60.5% clip from the floor and 50% from behind the 3-point arc. Just as he isn’t shy about his goal of raising another Celtics championship banner, he isn’t shy about his desire to earn an MVP award soon.