Patrick Beverley weighed in on one of the NBA’s most debated comparisons, choosing Kevin Durant over Larry Bird in decisive fashion. On the latest episode of the Pat Bev Pod, the veteran guard said the debate between the Houston Rockets star and the Boston Celtics legend is not “close“.

When asked by co-host Adam Ferrone to choose between Durant and Bird in his top-10 all-time player rankings, Beverley gave a direct answer.

“I don’t think it’s close, KD. What are we talking about?”

Ferrone countered by highlighting Bird’s legacy as a three-time champion, three-time MVP, and a cornerstone of the NBA’s growth during the 1980s.

“I mean we’re talking about Larry Bird, one of the best players of the entire decade of the 80’s. A guy who has like a lot of championships. A guy who played really good defense, a guy who was loyal to his squad and was an incredible shot maker, incredible playmaker and if he was playing in today’s game [he] would’ve probably burned it for like six to nine threes a game.”

Patrick Beverley says Kevin Durant would dominate in Larry Bird’s era

Beverley dismissed the notion, arguing Durant’s talent would have been unmatched in Bird’s era.

“If Kevin Durant was playing when Larry Bird was playing, he would average 50 [points],” Beverley said.

Ferrone interjected, “Nobody was averaging 50.”

Beverley pushed back, pointing to Durant’s combination of size, ballhandling, and scoring ability.

“Kevin Durant would’ve been. Who [are] you going to put on him? Back then your four was a traditional four,” Beverley said.

“This is the thing that I don’t think older players and younger players understand, right. If the game was more physical, what you think? Us nowadays hoopers will go like, ‘aw f–k it, I quit.’ Like na motherf–ka, we was going to find a way. We’re smart enough, our IQ is high enough that we go, ‘okay they [are] playing physical, I gotta do this.’ What makes people think that if the physicality had changed that players now couldn’t play then? Like we would just die. Steph [Curry] couldn’t play in this era because it was too physical – no, he would’ve found a way to be successful just like he’s finding a way to be successful at 37 years old, 36 years old, all the way down to he got drafted.”

Beverley highlights Durant’s all-around game as Bird debate fuels generational NBA discussion

Beverley concluded his argument by emphasizing Durant’s complete skill set.

“When you talk about a handle at that size, ability to play pick & roll, on the other end his ability to rim protect and get blocks. It’s Kevin Durant.”

The debate between Durant and Bird continues to generate conversation among players, analysts, and fans. Bird’s reputation as one of the most clutch and versatile forwards of his generation often positions him near the top of historical rankings. Durant, meanwhile, remains one of the NBA’s most dominant scorers of the modern era, a two-time champion and former MVP who has redefined the forward position with his combination of shooting and length.

Beverley’s comments add to the ongoing generational discussion that compares stars across eras. Whether Durant’s offensive versatility would have dominated in the 1980s, or whether Bird’s legacy of championships and leadership holds greater weight, the conversation highlights the complexity of measuring greatness in the NBA.