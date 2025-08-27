The Boston Celtics continue to weigh their options with guard Anfernee Simons as the 2025-26 NBA season approaches. According to ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, Boston has established clear priorities should they decide to move the 26-year-old guard, though no trade appears imminent before training camp.

Simons, who was acquired earlier this offseason from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday and two second-round picks, is entering the final year of his contract. He is set to earn $27.6 million in 2025-26, giving Boston a sizeable expiring salary to work with if they choose to pursue additional depth.

Siegel reported that Boston’s front office has three primary goals in mind regarding a potential Simons deal.

“While it doesn't appear as if there is a trade on the horizon involving Simons before training camp, the Celtics have been aggressive in shedding cap space and salaries this summer. Simons is the next player on the market, as the organization holds no desire to move Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser at this time,” Siegel wrote.

“Three goals exist for the Celtics right now. Aside from remaining competitive and finding ways to further cut down on their overall tax bill, Boston wants to maintain financial flexibility. Simons is in the final year of his contract and making $27.6 million, giving the Celtics a large buffer to work with and potentially add depth to their roster during the upcoming season.”

Boston’s preference in any trade is to expand its overall depth while avoiding long-term contracts, unless the player acquired is considered a direct contributor to the team’s future outlook for 2026-27. The approach mirrors the franchise’s strategy in 2023, when they brought in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis on deals that balanced financial considerations with immediate competitiveness.

Celtics balances cap savings with Anfernee Simons’ expiring contract as trade options remain open

The Celtics’ restructuring this offseason has been significant. Along with moving Holiday to Portland, the team also sent Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks. The series of moves reportedly saved Boston over $300 million in projected spending, reducing luxury tax obligations while maintaining the flexibility to adjust the roster further.

Simons arrives in Boston with proven scoring ability, though his future with the franchise remains uncertain. Last season with Portland, he averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from three across 70 appearances. His skillset offers the Celtics another perimeter scoring option, but the organization appears more focused on how his expiring contract could be leveraged in-season.

For now, Boston appears prepared to retain Simons into the start of the year, with the potential for a move later depending on the team’s needs and the market. The Celtics open their season on October 22 at TD Garden, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers with a restructured roster and without Jayson Tatum, who is sidelined following an Achilles tear.

Simons’ role will become clearer as the season unfolds, but his contract status and Boston’s financial strategy ensure he will remain a central figure in trade discussions throughout 2025-26.