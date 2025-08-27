The Boston Celtics haven't had a relaxing offseason. After watching star Jayson Tatum rupture his Achilles in May, Boston's front office was forced to retool the roster to avoid severe financial penalties. That summer shakeup involved trading multiple starters away and losing fan favorites in free agency, much to the chagrin of the Boston faithful. However, the start of EuroBasket could offer Celtics fans a brief reprieve from their summertime sadness.

On Wednesday in Riga, Latvia, Celtics center Neemias Queta put on a show for Portugal during his EuroBasket debut. The Lisbon native torched the Czech Republic in the Group A opener, dropping a game-high 23 points in 30 minutes while missing just four of his 15 shots from the field. No other player on either side even surpassed 15 points during Portugal's 62-50 win.

Queta also dominated the boards, grabbing a game-high 18 rebounds — 11 more than Portugal's second-leading rebounder, Miguel Queiroz. On the defensive end, the 7-footer effectively protected the paint and notched a game-high four blocks.

In an international showdown that featured some NBA talent, including Atlanta Hawks sharp-shooter Vit Krejci, Queta was undoubtedly the best player on the floor. That's good news for the Celtics, as Queta should have a significant role next season.

In fact, the 26-year-old could even start. Former starting Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was dealt to the Hawks and backup big man Luke Kornet signed a lucrative deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Veteran center Al Horford is still on the roster, yet he's expected to depart Boston in the coming weeks to join the Golden State Warriors.

First-year Celtic Luka Garza is arguably the only other center who can challenge Queta for a spot in the starting rotation. But Queta, who arrived in Beantown in September of 2023, has the advantage of being more familiar with the Celtics' system.

If the former G League standout can continue to play like he did against the Czech Republic, the Celtics' most glaring positional weakness will be less visible. Queta won't score in double figures every night, but as long as he can provide Boston with about 20 to 25 minutes of solid rim protection and rebounding, he'll have done his job.

Before the Celtics ask Queta to step up in October, the first Portuguese player ever drafted to the NBA must finish leading his home country in EuroBasket.

Portugal is in one of the toughest groups of the tournament, and it'll be put to the test during its next outing with Serbia on Friday. How Queta fares while guarding three-time MVP Nikola Jokic should reveal how much progress he's truly made this offseason.