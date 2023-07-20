Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has never been much of a scorer. He'll finish off the occasional alley-oop or notch a putback bucket, yet he rarely looks to score. In fact, he has yet to hit a 3-pointer after five seasons in the NBA.

This offseason, Williams is trying to adjust his offensive approach and become a scoring threat. With the help of skills trainer Aaron Miller, he reportedly wants to be more “selfish” on offense and develop his shot, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

Miller isn't the only one who'd like to see Williams get greedy either, as Celtics star Jayson Tatum has promoted the idea of a more scoring-centric version of “Time Lord.”

“[Jayson Tatum is] mad at Rob when he isn't taking shots,” Miller said. “And he is mad at Rob — not mad, but holding him accountable — when he isn't taking shots and when he isn't being a threat or looking at the goal.”

During the 2022-23 campaign, Williams averaged 8.0 points per game, and in the playoffs that number dipped down to 7.7. While the Boston big man is celebrated for his defense, in today's league, more and more centers are effective two-way players. Williams' newest teammate, 7-foot-3 center Kristaps Porzingis, is a perfect example of how the modern big can score consistently while also being a threat on the defensive end.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kristaps Porzingis scoring post up stats (2022-23) 220 possessions (8th in the league)

3.4 possessions per game (10th)

259 points (6th)

94 FGM (6th)

162 FGA (9th)

58% FG (5th)

1.18 PPP (5th)

16.6 FREQ% (16th) Elitepic.twitter.com/kziIFcHIOZ — CelticsNation (@CookedByCeltics) July 18, 2023

Of course, Williams isn't going to transform into Porzingis overnight. However, the Louisiana native has already shown a willingness to shoot during his offseason work with Miller.

Rob Williams is healthy and working to make strides on both ends of the floor this off-season! @celtics pic.twitter.com/fy31SjtVMV — Aaron Miller (@EBTMiller) July 19, 2023

Shooting aside, this offseason is a critical one for Williams because he's finally healthy. Last year, he was getting knee surgery prior to the season, which resulted in him missing nearly 50 games. If the 25-year-old can stay on the court, he could be primed for a breakout year.