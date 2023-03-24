Even prior to being drafted, durability was a concern for Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III.

Nonetheless, “Time Lord” as he’s become known among Celtics fans, is one of the most electrifying shot-blockers in the NBA. Now in his fifth NBA season after being selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Louisiana native has amassed 334 career blocks despite never playing more than 61 games in a season.

A player that owns the second-highest career blocks per game average (1.6) in Celtics history and the highest block percentage (7.3), Williams would be top-10 in Celtics history in career blocks already if he could just stay on the court.

Still, Williams has now returned from a persistent hamstring injury, and Boston will look to utilize his shot-blocking and rim-running skillset to improve their interior presence.

The only question is whether Williams will return to the starting role that he’s held since last season or if Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will bring him off the bench instead. Whatever role he decides, Williams sounds as if he’s all-in, willing to place the good of the team above his individual desires.

“I’ma play whether I’m starting or coming off the bench,” Williams says.

“I don’t mean that cocky, but I mean that as whatever opportunity I’m given, I’ma make the most of it.”

“We all communicate a lot around this team — coaching staff to players — and we know what our goal is,” Williams continues.

“And we know everybody’s willing to put forward the effort to get that goal, so it is what it is.”