The Boston Celtics are looking like themselves again, and All-Star wing Jaylen Brown thinks a lot of the team’s recent success is connected to one person: center Robert Williams III.

Following a dominant 120-95 win over the Indiana Pacers, Brown told the media that Williams is crucial to the Celtics’ winning formula.

“Rob is fantastic,” Brown said, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “Rob is the key.”

Although Williams III had just four points in his second game back following a lengthy injury hiatus, the 6-foot-9 big deeply impacted the game. In just 16 minutes he had eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, one of which went directly to guard Derrick White in a unique play:

His contributions in such limited minutes were not only huge in the win, but historic as well. According to Celtics in-house writer Taylor Snow, until Timelord’s performance last night, no Celtic had ever notched three blocks and three steals in a game while playing fewer than 20 minutes.

Williams III is still not fully healthy, as he’s been dealing with hamstring issues over the last few weeks. If he can avoid the injury bug, Brown believes the Celtics will thrive.

“We’ve just got to keep Rob healthy,” he said. “Keep his mindset strong, keep finding him when he gets to the basket. But he’s such an impactful player on both ends of the floor. So anytime he’s out there, he makes our team a lot better.”

The former All-NBA Defensive Second Teamer is an important presence in the paint that bolsters the Celtics’ improving defense.

With his shot-blocking ability, opposing teams have to think twice about attacking the Celtics inside. Whenever Williams III is hurt, the C’s don’t have a ton of size to lock down bigger scorers.

If the Celtics want another shot at the NBA Finals this year, Timelord must be healthy. As Brown said, he’s the key.