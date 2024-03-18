Depth was big concern for the Boston Celtics entering the season. Joe Mazzulla had to part ways with Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams in the offseason. This meant that someone else from the Jayson Tatum-led squad had to step up. Against the Washington Wizards and a couple of occasions throughout the season, that guy was Sam Hauser. The elite shooter came out blazing and was set to shatter records. But, his plans got derailed.
Sam Hauser was helped to the locker room after suffering an anke injury in the third quarter. A Wizards player's foot was on his landing spot after attempting a three and he stepped on it on the way down. He was limping and could not walk properly which left Celtics fans gasping for air and waiting on an injury report.
Hauser: the Celtics' three-point king
This was Hauser's game of a lifetime. He picked apart the Wizards defense and gave the Celtics the offensive boost that they needed. Before the Celtics' shotmaker exited the game, he played 23 minutes and was scorching hot in every second. He knocked down 10 out of his 13 field goal attempts for 30 points.
His positioning for rebounds was also impeccable. This netted him six boards. He then rounded out the stuffed stat sheet with an assist and a steal. Hauser was just two three-pointers away from the all-time Celtics record. Moreover, he also had a realistic chance of beating Klay Thompson's record if he did not get injured and Coach Joe Mazzulla gave him more minutes.
Nonetheless, it was still a historic night for Joe Mazzulla's Celtics. Hauser and Jayson Tatum became the first duo in league history to score 30 points each in less than 27 minutes of action, per Taylor Snow of the Celtics. Tatum then ended the game with 30 points alongside six points and six rebounds.
Furthermore, it looks like the Celtics' depth is starting to show without Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Payton Pritchard was the team's floor general in this matchup and it played out well. He notched 13 assists while just committing two turnovers. The undersized Celtics guard then proceeded to score 14 points and rack up five boards. This game ended with the Celtics winning, 130 to 104.