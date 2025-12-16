If there’s one thing we know for sure about the NBA in 2025, it’s that Jaylen Brown and Isaiah Stewart are not exchanging holiday cards.

The simmering bad blood between the Boston Celtics star and the Detroit Pistons enforcer boiled over yet again on Monday night at TD Garden. In a tense moment during the second half of the Pistons vs. Celtics matchup, Brown and Stewart got tangled up, leading to a heated exchange that had NBA Twitter buzzing immediately.

Jaylen Brown gave Isaiah Stewart the fist 😂 Both players got double technicals. pic.twitter.com/jpg3fgvjRm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cameras caught Brown appearing to tell Stewart to “meet him in the back,” punctuated by a closed fist gesture that left little room for interpretation. The referees didn't hesitate, slapping both players with double technical fouls to cool things down.

This isn't the first time these two have clashed. Fans will remember Brown’s “too small” throat-slash gesture from last season, but the intensity on Monday felt different. The Pistons (21-5) aren't the rebuilding squad of old; they came into Boston as the top team in the East and played like it.

Despite the drama, Brown is trying to will Boston back into it. He’s leading the Celtics with 34 points, attacking the rim relentlessly even as the physical toll mounts. But the Pistons' defense, anchored by Stewart, with seven rebounds and rookie sensation Jalen Duren, is holding firm. Cade Cunningham is steering the ship for Detroit with 28 points and 10 assists as the clock winds down.

“Beef Stew” and Brown have quickly become one of the league’s most entertaining individual rivalries. While no punches were actually thrown, that fist gesture is going to be replayed on highlight reels all week.

The game isn't over yet, but the energy in TD Garden has shifted from anxious to electric. We’ll see if the Celtics can channel this emotion into a comeback or if Stewart and the Pistons will have the last laugh. Buckle up, folks.