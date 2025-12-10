BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are streaking, as they've won five games in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10 contests. That's good enough to put the 15-9 C's in third place in the Eastern Conference, making their playoff prospects feel much more real than they did coming into the season. And if Boston continues these winning ways as it approaches the postseason, the chatter surrounding Jayson Tatum's injury return will grow.

Since the undermanned Celtics have shown they're already capable of beating Eastern Conference contenders like the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons without Tatum, fans are starting to imagine what this scrappy team would look like with a six-time All-Star healthy. Tatum has increased this chatter by participating in one-on-one drills and posting “soon” next to trainer Nick Sang, possibly alluding to a return to action.

Jayson Tatum wishes his friend and trainer Nick Sang a happy birthday 🎂 He also shared some optimistic messages: “Soon 🤞” “Gotta do this again,” he captioned a photo from the Celtics parade (Via @jaytatum0 on IG) pic.twitter.com/B7qjV4olNZ — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) December 8, 2025

Of course, Tatum, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in May, won't be coming back in 2025. As for the end of the 2025-26 season, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said that significant decision lies with his star forward and the people he trusts.

“It's all up to him,” Mazzulla replied when asked about the chances of Tatum playing this season. “At the end of the day, his health is the most important thing. His process is the most important thing. You trust him, you trust the team that's around him — we got a great team. And you just kind of go from there. It all starts with where he and his team think he's at.”

Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum’s progress and potential return: “It’s all up to him…all starts about where him and his team think he's at. To me, the only thing I care about is his presence, his leadership.” pic.twitter.com/6MCr5Vxf3z — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) December 10, 2025

One of the few certainties regarding Tatum's return is that it will happen at TD Garden. The 2024 NBA champion said so himself, and given the fact that he's been training 24/7, it's clear he wants to take the court again as soon as possible.

Although some doctors and other staffers may advise against a speedy homecoming, Mazzulla admitted that he won't be the one to hold Tatum back.

“I'm not going to do anything,” Mazzulla stated. “There are people above me who are responsible for that. It's not my job. My job is to just support him, be there for him, listen to him.”

Jayson Tatum getting some shots up: pic.twitter.com/UJYzHar6yC — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) December 10, 2025

Mazzulla has been by Tatum's side for some of the most important moments of his rehab. In return, Tatum has been like an extra coach on the Green Team's staff, instructing the younger C's during games and practices.

“To me, the only thing I care about is his presence, his leadership,” Mazzulla said. “He's doing that in different ways, he's on the bench for games, communicating with the guys in the film session, he's traveling with us.”

Whether or not the Celtics will attempt to work Tatum into the starting lineup as the season progresses remains to be seen. But regardless of Tatum's health status, Mazzulla is grateful to work alongside a player as dedicated as him.

“At the end of the day, he's on our team,” Mazzulla emphasized. “He's a part of our team. He's helping us get better. And everything else comes down to him and the people around him, and you just trust that.”