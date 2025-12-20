Former Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas attended Friday's 129-116 win against the Miami Heat at TD Garden, watching his former teammate, Jaylen Brown, lead the way. Before Derrick White and the Celtics drained 10 threes in the final frame, keeping the Heat at bay down the stretch, Thomas received a tribute video and a standing ovation. Then, after the game, Brown gave Isaiah a shoutout during his walk-off interview.

Brown also didn't forget the prank Thomas pulled off when Jaylen was a rookie, he said, per Celtics.com's Taylor Snow.

“IT a legend. I'm still mad he popcorned my car.”

Jaylen Brown was asked in his walk-off interview about getting the win in front of Isaiah Thomas, who was sitting courtside: "IT a legend. I'm still mad he popcorned my car." pic.twitter.com/Xd9IdqUpvf — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 20, 2025

Thomas, Brown, and the Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017. Isaiah earned his first back-to-back All-Star selections and finished fifth in MVP voting. He's also revered by Celtics fans for his talent, hard work, and dedication, including when Thomas scored a career-high 53 points against the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, a game played weeks after his sister died in a tragic car crash.

Joe Mazzulla reacts to Isaiah Thomas' presence at Celtics game

Former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas hopes to play one more season in the NBA. He revealed it before watching his former team beat the Heat on Friday. After the game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed Thomas' significance to the organization and fans during his postgame media availability.

“Outside of the fact I couldn't hear in the timeout, I thought it was a great gesture to have IT back,” Mazzulla said. “He's done so much for the city and really for the organization. I came right at the tail-end of him being here, but who he was as a person and a player — it just says a lot about him. He sets an example of yes, it's about winning, but also, when you're a high-character guy, people appreciate you, and you're able to leave the place a little better than you found it.”

After a hip surgery derailed his career following his trade to the Cavs, and stops with the Lakers, the Nuggets, and the Wizards, Thomas made brief, impressive stints in the G League in an attempt to earn a long-term NBA contract. He played his last six games with the Suns in 2023-24.