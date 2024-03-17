At least Jayson Tatum has been cleared to play against arguably the worst team in basketball, right? The Boston Celtics will be woefully shorthanded on Sunday in the nation's capital, set to the face the Washington Wizards without starters Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.
Like Tatum, Brown was initially listed as questionable to play with a right ankle injury. While Tatum's ankle impingement feels well enough for him to take the floor, Boston announced Sunday morning that Brown won't be available in D.C. due to his right ankle sprain. It's the second time in the last three games Brown will be sidelined after he previously missed the Celtics' win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday due to a back injury.
Brown has played arguably the best basketball of his career since the All-Star break. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 28.9 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 54% overall and 40.6% from deep, good for a stellar effective field goal percentage of 60.7.
“I think this whole season, I just feel like I've improved a lot of the stuff I needed to work on. Overall, just improve my mentality, but attack my weaknesses,” Brown said after Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns, per NBCS Celtics. “I feel like some of the stuff that you could say about me last year, you can't say about me this year. I'm excited to go into the playoffs and keep on improving the same things.”
Porzingis was ruled out against the Wizards on Saturday night. He's missed the last four games with a right hamstring strain, but could soon return to the lineup.
“He is progressing well,” Joe Mazzulla said of Porzingis before Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns, per Brian Robb of MassLive. “He was on the court today earlier, just working out with the guys. Don’t have an official timeline, but he’s getting better and better.”
White, meanwhile, was also ruled out on Saturday. Set to miss just his fifth game all season, the 29-year-old is dealing with a left hand sprain.
Expect Sam Hauser, Al Horford and Payton Pritchard to start alongside Tatum and Jrue Holiday with Brown, Porzingis and White on the shelf. Xavier Tillman, Oshae Brissett and Jaden Springer are among the bench players poised to benefit from Boston's long list of absences, set for extended playing time versus the Wizards.
Boston and Washington tipoff at 3:00 p.m. (PT) from