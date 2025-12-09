The NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the Brooklyn Nets are at the center of leaguewide speculation. With an NBA-high $15.2 million in cap space, the rebuilding squad could once again be a dumping ground for unwanted contracts across the league.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, rival teams are eyeing Brooklyn as a trade partner ahead of Feb. 5.

“The Nets have $15 million in cap space and can create more, which has led to increased trade talks about using their room to absorb salary while receiving assets,” sources told Charania. “The Nets, Pistons ($14.1 million trade exception) and Utah Jazz ($18.4 million trade exception) are the only teams with significant room that can take in larger deals and not be impacted by the apron.”

General Manager Sean Marks executed four separate salary-dump trades during the offseason. The Nets absorbed Terrance Mann's three-year, $47 million contract in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. They received the No. 22 pick in the draft alongside Mann, which they used to select Drake Powell.

Brooklyn also acquired Michael Porter Jr.'s two-year, $79 million contract and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick from the Denver Nuggets for Cam Johnson. Marks then took on Haywood Highsmith's expiring $5.6 million contract, receiving a 2032 second-round pick in return.

The Nets capped off the offseason by acquiring Kobe Bufkin from the Hawks for cash considerations. However, they waived Bufkin before the start of the regular season.

Why Nets could be one of NBA's busiest teams at 2026 trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are a team to keep an eye on as a trade partner with the Nets. Following an active summer, the Celtics are still $12 million over the luxury tax. Anfernee Simons has been a rumored trade candidate as Boston aims to dip below the tax line and reset the repeater tax.

The Nets and Celtics discussed several trade scenarios involving Simons' $27.7 million expiring contract this summer, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Brooklyn has four players with salaries around $6 million (Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe, Ziaire Williams, Haywood Highsmith). The team could send two of those players to Boston while taking back Simons' contract and draft compensation.

In addition to potential salary dump deals, Cam Thomas is a likely trade candidate leading up to the deadline. After failing to agree to a contract extension with Brooklyn and signing his qualifying offer, Thomas will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Thomas has been sidelined since Nov. 5 with a left hamstring strain, his fourth in the last year. While the fifth-year guard has a no-trade clause this season, he doesn't appear to be a part of the Nets' long-term plans, opening the door for the two sides to work on a trade.

“Brooklyn could also work with Cam Thomas' agents at Octagon to navigate his future, potentially via trade, as he plays the remainder of the season on the qualifying offer and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer,” Charania wrote.

Following a 0-7 start with Thomas in the lineup, the Nets have posted a 6-10 record since his injury. Their defense has improved by 12.6 points per 100 possessions since Thomas went down.

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney have broken out in lead offensive roles without Thomas dominating the ball. Rookies Egor Demin, Drake Powell and Danny Wolf have also shown promise with added on-ball reps.

The Nets announced on Saturday that Thomas has begun on-court work and will have his status updated in two weeks. The 24-year-old will be trade eligible on Dec. 15, although he'll have to agree to any deal.