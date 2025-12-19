Without question, Jaylen Brown knows how to bring the heat. Just ask Isiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. So when examining the NBA landscape, Brown knows what he likes and what he doesn't.

As a result, he doesn't mind calling out some other big names to make his point. During a recent livestream with DDG, Brown made it a point to call out LeBron James and others, per Athlon Sports/Yahoo Sports.

Specifically, he didn't like it when they continually flop.

“Difference between drawing a foul and then flopping,” Brown said. “Flopping is acting like you got hit and you didn’t get hit.”

“Everyone does it,” Brown said. “A lot of the offensive players do it.”

Jaylen Brown calls out NBA stars like Shai and LeBron for flopping, saying it’s a necessary skill for players to get calls… 👀😭 pic.twitter.com/iQuR9i7Bi0 — e/DDG (@everythingDDG) December 18, 2025

Among the other players he mentioned were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic.

However, Brown made it clear he wasn't making these players out to be problems; rather, he said flopping is prevalent throughout the NBA.

At the moment, Brown is averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Celtics are 15-12 and lost to the Pistons 112-105.

Article Continues Below

Brown finished the game with 34 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Well-known NBA players who mastered the art of the flop

Throughout his career, James was mocked and chastised for being a routine flopper. However, he was certainly not alone.

Some other big-name floppers included James Harden, Chris Paul, Reggie Miller, Patrick Beverley, and Lance Stephenson.

Also, Dennis Rodman, Robert Horry, and Vlade Divac did the same. The two biggest reasons they did it were to get their opponents into foul trouble and to take more trips to the free-throw line.

Each of them perfected the flop with creative techniques. Miller would use “leg kicks” while taking jump shots. Rodman would often exaggerate contact in order to draw fouls.

All in all, they use it as a major strategic advantage.