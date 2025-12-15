Lately, former NBA player Paul Pierce calls it like he sees it. For instance, he compared OKC Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Michael Jordan. Now, he's as candid as can be about the playoff chances for the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

During an appearance on the No Fouls Given podcast, Pierce made it clear that the Lakers and Suns don't have enough basketball IQ to go far.

On Sunday, the Lakers and Suns played, with LA coming out on top, 116-114. A game that saw a fierce battle between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks. Ultimately, Brooks was ejected from the game.

However, they didn't impress Pierce much.

“This was the lowest IQ, last 4-minutes of a game I've seen this season… Neither one of these teams can win a playoff series.”

"This was the lowest IQ, last 4-minutes of a game I've seen this season… Neither one of these teams can win a playoff series." Paul Pierce did not hold back on the Lakers and Suns endgame 🗣️ (via @NFGShow)pic.twitter.com/xQHQ97Xekz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 15, 2025

The Lakers had blown a 20-point lead, leading to a dramatic finish. Brooks hit a three pointer with 12.2 seconds left, giving the Suns a 114-113 lead. After bumping James, Brooks was rendered a second techincal foul and an ejection.

Article Continues Below

Then, Devin Boozer fould James as he attempted a three-pointer. James made two out of three free throws to put the Lakers up 115-114.

Finally, Grayson Allen flung up a three pointer to no avail. After grabbing the rebound, Marcus Smart was fouled, made one out of two free throws, and sealed the win.

Paul Pierce shares a special connection to the Lakers and Suns

During his playing career with the Boston Celtics, Pierce engaged in strong battles against both teams. In 2008, he was an integral part in the Celtics winning the NBA title over the Lakers. Two years later, Kobe Bryant and company got back against Boston by winning the title.

Pierce, who grew up in Inglewood, California, was a Lakers fan growing up.

As a TV analyst, Pierce provided strong opinions about the Suns. He argued for Devin Booker was worthy of the NBA MVP, criticized Kevin Durant, and said the Suns chances at winning a championship were demoralized in 2022.