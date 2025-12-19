The Boston Celtics dominated the Golden State Warriors 125–85 on January 20, 2025, handing Stephen Curry and his squad their worst home loss in 40 years. That result, in turn, only sharpened the conversation that followed. Soon after, during a recent Twitch stream, Celtics star Jaylen Brown made a blunt claim that spread fast. “Curry is too small,” Brown said. Then, he pressed it further. In a 1-on-1, Jaylen Brown guaranteed Stephen Curry wouldn’t beat him.

Jaylen Brown: "[Steph is] too small." DDG: "I don't agree with that." JB: "In 1-on-1? Curry's not beating me." 👀 (via @FCHWPO/ Twitch)pic.twitter.com/qR2IVp7KbB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2025

However, the pushback came from rapper Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., known widely as DDG. Shaking his head, he didn’t agree. Even then, the Celtics star doubled down. “In 1-on-1? Curry’s not beating me.” In response, DDG smiled. Brown noticed and asked why. At that point, DDG answered simply, saying he believed Curry could even beat Michael Jordan. Brown shot back, “He’s old.” Without hesitation, DDG didn’t flinch. “I’m saying in his prime.”

Celtics vs. Warriors history adds fuel to the debate

This isn’t just talk floating in isolation. In fact, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors share real postseason history, and once again, the calendar keeps pulling them back together. They’ve met only twice in the NBA Finals. Back in 1964, the Celtics defeated the then–San Francisco Warriors in five games to win their sixth consecutive championship. Decades later, the script flipped. In 2022, the Stephen Curry-led Warriors beat the Celtics in six games to claim their fourth title in eight years. Along the way, Curry earned his first Finals MVP.

That series still resonates, and this time, the tension isn’t staying in the past. The Celtics and Warriors meet again on February 19 and March 18, dates that now carry extra weight after Boston’s January 2025 blowout. During that Finals run, Curry averaged 31.2 points per game. He dictated pace and bent coverage. Since then, Boston holds a 4–6 record in its last 10 games against Golden State. Tight margins. Real tension.

At its core, Brown’s case rests on size, strength, and isolation control. By contrast, Curry’s case is different. Space. Touch. A jumper without limits.

So when it happens again, when the Celtics face the Warriors, will Jaylen Brown prove it against Stephen Curry?