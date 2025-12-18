BOSTON — Every NBA player dreams of getting drafted to a historic franchise like the Boston Celtics. But those dreams probably don't include sitting on the bench for two straight seasons with little playing time to show for it. Yet, that was the reality for Jordan Walsh.

The one-and-done freshman was just 19 years old when the Celtics traded for him in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. And while becoming a member of a winning organization was a blessing, it also meant grappling with the fact that minutes would be very hard to come by.

Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens realized that immediately. In an impromptu media availability session on Wednesday afternoon, the de facto general manager said he never thought Walsh would immediately break into the rotation.

“I knew he had no prayer on the first team,” he said with a smirk. “The first team was really good.”

Brad Stevens joked that he knew it would be hard for Jordan Walsh to play a lot in his first year: "I knew he had no prayer on the first team." He then praised his consistency: "Your role expands when you show you can consistently do the simplest of things."

As it turns out, Walsh was in fact drafted to a championship team. The 2023-24 Celtics won it all in dominant fashion and boasted a star-studded roster that would be difficult for any rookie to earn minutes on, especially one who couldn't even legally drink.

The Celtics then ran it back the next season with a similar squad, which, again, hindered Walsh's playing time.

“Last year's team was basically the first team, so it was going to be hard to crack that one, too,” Stevens admitted.

How 2025 changed everything for Jordan Walsh

Walsh stuck with it though, performing well in the G League and bringing the utmost effort whenever he was able to play in the Association. That patience paid off.

With Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum indefinitely sidelined due to an Achilles rupture, Walsh is essentially the replacement starter for Boston, as he's joined the first five in 14 of the 22 games he's entered during the 2025-26 campaign. In comparison, Walsh only started two games combined in his first two years in the league.

A little more than a quarter through the regular season, Walsh is averaging career-highs across the board with 21.3 minutes, 7.7 points (on 60.4% shooting from the floor), five rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

“When he got here he was young,” Stevens recalled. “You have to give [young players] the grace of time.”

The third-year wing has been extremely efficient on offense and made great strides with his shooting. On the other side of the ball, he's as pesky as ever, harassing opposing star players night in and night out.

Apologies for the poor audio, but good answer from Jaylen Brown on the potential Jordan Walsh showed guarding James Harden: "That's what this team needs, somebody that can go guard the best player every single night."

Most importantly though — at least for Stevens — Walsh is making the right reads that eager rookies often overlook in their haste to be great.

“Sometimes it takes steps,” Stevens revealed. “You start to see Jordan now, occasionally more … dumping it to Neemias [Queta] for a dunk or dumping it to somebody else off of a roll or kicking it out off of a roll. Your role expands when you show that you can consistently be good in the simplest of things. And I say simplest, but it's hard to play that hard, especially against the guys he's guarding, but he's doing a good job.”

That's high praise from the 2024 NBA Executive of the Year, and it's undoubtedly deserved.