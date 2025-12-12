The Brooklyn Nets spent the offseason using their cap space to add to their league-leading chest of draft picks. Their strategy hasn't changed as the trade deadline approaches.

With an NBA-best $15.3 million in cap space remaining, the Nets are preparing to help more teams shed unwanted contracts in return for draft assets.

“The Nets are said to be eager to use leftover salary cap space from the summer to facilitate trades by absorbing salary in the quest to accumulate more future draft assets,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote.

Brooklyn General Manager Sean Marks burned through over $40 million in cap space this summer in four separate salary dump trades.

Nets preparing to leverage cap space in more trades ahead of deadline

The Nets absorbed Terance Mann, Michael Porter Jr. and Haywood Highsmith's contracts in trades with the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. They received the No. 22 pick in the draft, which they used to select Drake Powell, as well as an unprotected 2032 first-round pick from Denver and a 2032 second-round pick from Miami.

Brooklyn also acquired Kobe Bufkin's expiring contract from Atlanta for cash considerations, but waived the guard before the season.

Following their busy offseason, the Nets have an NBA-best 12 first-round picks and 18 second-round picks over the next seven years. With the deadline two weeks away, they remain in a position to accumulate more assets by helping teams clear their books or facilitate larger trades.

The Boston Celtics are expected to shop Anfernee Simons as they attempt to dip below the luxury tax. Boston and Brooklyn discussed numerous trade scenarios involving Simons this summer. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic also have unwanted contracts they could look to shed to avoid the tax.

With a large portion of the NBA preparing bids for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brooklyn could be a third team in numerous frameworks to help match salary. The Utah Jazz are the NBA's only other team with cap space, with $10.6 million available.