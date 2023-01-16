Martin Luther King Day across the NBA has been highlighted so far by a ridiculous outing from Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who erupted for a historic 51 points in a 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on the road. In the process, Tatum became the franchise leader in 50+point games with five, surpassing the legendary Larry Bird. Don’t forget, Tatum is just also 24 years of age.

By no surprise, Twitter was losing it over the C’s standout torching LaMelo Ball’s Hornets. Here are some of the best reactions:

That was one of the most unbothered 50 point games I've ever seen. A couple of hornet defenders try to really get into Tatum, and he either just blew by them, or shed them like a running back hitting the hole hard — A Man With No Name (@SnottieDrippen) January 16, 2023

Ho hum 65/58/100 shooting splits for Tatum — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) January 16, 2023

I earnestly love how much the Hornets announcer loves his job. https://t.co/0gWc6QhfLN — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) January 16, 2023

When you pass, or even equal, Larry Bird in anything in Celtics history, you've achieved greatness. https://t.co/iw4Fk15xs7 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 16, 2023

He really the best scorer in Cs history https://t.co/AFgAIaJNFk — Trey (@TA1297) January 16, 2023

Fans are just drooling over this bonkers performance.

We’re truly witnessing greatness right before our eyes. Jayson Tatum is not only turning into a franchise icon but one of the best players in the NBA and a surefire MVP candidate. The former Duke standout also grabbed nine boards and dished out five assists on Monday, while going 15 for 23 from the field, 14 for 14 from the charity stripe, and 7 for 12 from three-point land. Talk about efficiency.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now with a 33-12 record and have now won seven in a row. Jaylen Brown is also playing a huge part alongside his co-star, averaging 27.2 points per night.

As for Tatum, he’s now putting up 30.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.3 dimes, his best season by far. The forward ranks fifth in the Association in scoring. Perhaps this is truly the year he’s able to take Boston all the way to the Promised Land. With the best duo in the league and a stout defense that continues to improve, the sky is the limit for Jayson Tatum and Co.