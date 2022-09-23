The Boston Celtics have been rocked with a scandal centered around Ime Udoka and a relationship he reportedly had with a female staffer. It’s led to a year-long suspension and has formed a dark cloud around the team’s start to the season.

The question that naturally went into fans’ minds after hearing the news became – who was that female staffer? Internet sleuths, as they are wont to do, were quick to scour the Celtics pages for a potential face they can pin to the scandal. One in particular that stuck was Allison Feaster, who serves as a Vice-President of Player Development and Organizational Growth for the Celtics.

Tweets starter to circulate, speculating that she was the unnamed female staffer who developed a relationship with Ime Udoka.

The very nature of Twitter often allows uninformed speculation to turn into accepted truths. But this one is completely false as Allison Feaster was reportedly not the woman involved in the whole Ime Udoka scandal, this according to NBA insider Marc J. Spears.

For those speculating and curious about the Celtics' situation, Vice-President of Player Development and Organizational Growth Allison Feaster is not involved in this. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 22, 2022

Feaster made sure to acknowledge Spears for refuting the circulating tweets on her involvement.

The Celtics' VP of Player Development and Organizational Growth Allison Feaster posted this on IG. The aftermath of the Ime Udoka debacle is still just beginning. pic.twitter.com/RRHxhQwZoJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

The true identity of the Celtics staffer, and whether or not she ultimately suffered a similar fate as Ime Udoka, still remains unclear.

What’s also unclear is what exactly the Boston brass is planning to do with Udoka going forward. They’ve suspended him for the rest of the year and bumped up assistant coach Joe Mazzulla to serve in his stead. But for a team chasing a championship this season after getting so close just months prior, will they be willing to wait on their coach?