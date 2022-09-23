The Boston Celtics have officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 NBA season over an “intimate” and “improper” relationship with a female staffer.

The news has rocked the NBA world ever since Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a cryptic tweet hinting at a lengthy suspension. Now that the cat’s out of the bag and the punishment has been announced, Ime Udoka has released his statement on the matter as reported by Malika Andrews:

NEW: Statement from Celtics coach Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/MFutFx7c3l — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 23, 2022

It’s an unfortunate turn of events after the Celtics were just a series away from an NBA championship. While all indications have him returning once the suspension is lifted, there’s a lot of time between then and now.