During the NBA offseason, a lot of players relax on the beaches of Cancún or somewhere else tropical. But that's not Jaylen Brown. In fact, when the Boston Celtics star learned that his $304 million supermax extension was finalized, he was in a classroom at MIT.

The 26-year-old takes pride in what he does off the court, so it's no surprise that he was participating in a robotics session at one of the most prestigious universities in the world. When he got the big news, Brown was alongside students in his Bridge Program that's dedicated to teaching students of color about financial literacy, leadership, and more, per Celtics writer Cameron Tabatabaie.

On Wednesday afternoon, the two-time All-Star officially inked his record-breaking deal and even brought the Bridge students with him.

Jaylen Brown here with his campers signing the biggest contract in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/CagmQ9gfDM — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 26, 2023

Jaylen Brown echoed the importance of his off-court activities during his presser as well, clarifying that he hopes to use his money to lessen the wealth gap in Boston. He aims to do this by creating a Black Wall Street in Boston and having Black-owned businesses better represented in the city.

As for basketball, Brown sounded excited for the oncoming season. Although the 2022-23 campaign had a disappointing end for the Celtics, the young star believes he has what it takes to overcome the obstacles facing him, per reporter Bobby Manning.

“Everything I've gone through in my career has prepared me for each stage,” Brown said. “I know what the demand is … God willing I'll be able to put my best foot forward and do what I do best.”

After years of not knowing where he stood with his own franchise, it's now abundantly clear that the Celtics want Brown to stay. Hopefully, with that peace of mind, he'll be able to reach another level in his game and help Boston capture its first title in more than a decade.