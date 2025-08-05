The Dallas Cowboys made a notable roster move Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Parris Campbell from the injured reserve just months after signing him. The transaction was completed through an NFL injury settlement, allowing Campbell to explore other opportunities once he recovers.

Campbell, a 28-year-old speedster and former Ohio State standout, suffered an MCL sprain during training camp at the end of July. The Cowboys initially placed him on IR on August 2nd, but finalized his release just three days later. His exit frees up a valuable roster spot and cap space for a team already dealing with multiple injuries across the depth chart.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the move, sharing a brief update that drew immediate attention across football circles.

“The #Cowboys have released WR Parris Campbell.”

For Campbell, the move marks another turn in a career that has seen both promise and setbacks. After being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, he played four seasons for the team, followed by short stints with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. His best season came in 2022 with the Colts, where he posted 623 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in five games for the Eagles, recording six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

In March, the Cowboys brought him in on a one-year deal worth around $1.1 million, aiming to boost depth behind top targets like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Unfortunately, the recent knee injury halted any preseason progress. While the financial terms of the injury settlement were not disclosed, it gives the 28-year-old journeyman wide receiver the option to sign with another team once cleared.

This move continues a trend for Dallas, which has favored short-term contracts for veteran receivers. It also highlights the volatility of depth options of the wide receivers in the NFC East, where players like Campbell often move between division rivals.

As the roster news surrounding the Cowboys continues to develop, fans are already speculating where the wide receiver might land next. With Dallas still evaluating wide receiver depth and other key positions ahead of the season opener, his release may signal that more roster movement is on the horizon.

Campbell's next chapter depends on how quickly he recovers. If healthy, his experience and speed could still make him a valuable addition for teams seeking veteran help—possibly even within the division once again.