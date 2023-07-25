After numerous delays, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has finally made history by agreeing to the richest NBA deal ever.

The 26-year-old is now set to make $304 million over five years with his new supermax contract extension, per NBA insider Shams Charania. It's also worth noting that all that money is fully guaranteed and comes with a trade kicker, but not a player option.

While the hesitation on this agreement was cause for some concern among Celtics fans, most signs pointed to a deal still getting done. By solidifying this extension, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens is committing to the three-headed monster of Brown, Jayson Tatum, and newly-acquired center Kristaps Porzingis. Boston is putting it all on the line to bring home a championship with this trio of stars.

So, let's grade Brown's record-breaking extension and see whether or not the Celtics made the right move by paying him this offseason.

Jaylen Brown Celtics contract grade: B

Just last summer, Brown was wondering if he was a priority for the C's. His name was thrown around in trade rumors regarding Kevin Durant and he liked a dubious tweet that made it clear he felt disrespected.

Then, during the 2022-23 regular season, Brown was asked about his future in Boston. Instead of telling The Ringer that he'd definitely be back with the C's, he gave a more uncertain answer:

“We'll see how [the Celtics] feel about me over time and I feel about them over time,” he said. “Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I'm wanted. I will stay where I'm needed and treated correct.”

Following the massive $304 million deal, the message is loud and clear: Boston wants Brown. Whatever questions the guard had before have all been answered by this extension, and while it's not doing the Celtics any favors financially, it's provided some security.

At the very least, Brown cannot be traded for a year, so all of those rumors should die down. In addition, the supermax deal doesn't include a player option, which means he can't opt out of the deal. If everything goes according to plan, Brown should be in green for the next two or three years at the minimum.

The biggest issue with the five-year deal though is obviously the sheer amount of money. The new CBA isn't kind to teams building around multiple stars and this extension and the luxury tax will heavily restrict roster flexibility.

Here is the breakdown on the Jaylen Brown super max extension in Boston: 2024-2025 $52,368,085 2025-2026 $56,557,532 2026-2027 $60,746,979 2027-2028 $64,936,425 2028-2029 $69,125,872 Total $303,734,893 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2023

Stevens and company have seemingly prepared for this by stocking up draft picks, as a swap of all the second-rounders they hold could prove useful in any future trades. Yet, with this huge contract on the books, Boston's current core likely isn't receiving significant additions for the time being.

Evidently, the Celtics organization is putting the utmost trust in Brown and Tatum. Although that'll anger some, especially given Brown's terrible performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, in today's NBA you generally can't retain stars without footing a big bill. A replacement could've been found for Brown, however, with Damian Lillard committed elsewhere there wasn't a clear upgrade that was easily attainable.

The future vision for the C's is now apparent. They're going all in for a title within the next three to four years, whatever the cost. And while it's nice to have a clear vision, Boston is also setting somewhat of a timer on its championship window. If the Celtics don't get it done soon, they risk being stuck in purgatory and paying a team that might be good but not quite good enough to win it all.

Alternatively, if the C's didn't back up the Brinks truck for Jaylen Brown, they would've risked losing him in free agency next summer. That would've certainly been a disaster, as Boston would let a burgeoning star walk for nothing in return.

In the end, the front office believes that they have a squad on the precipice of greatness. Whether or not the C's will achieve that remains to be seen, yet the clock is now ticking for Brown, Tatum, and everyone else on the Green Team.