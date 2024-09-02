NBA fans might think the Boston Celtics screwed Isaiah Thomas by trading him for Kyrie Irving in 2017 despite playing through injury and willing the team to the Conference Finals. However, even as he became a journeyman, the former All-Star still has lots of love for the Celtics fanbase. Isaiah Thomas said it himself during an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson.

“There's no comparison… Playing for the Celtics is amazing, and then the love you get… You would think I won a championship… The love that I got there from day one… It's just different,” Thomas revealed in the interview.

The former Celtics star speaks

After the trade, injuries took enough of a toll on Thomas' body, sapping the burst and athletic ability that he relied on as a small guard to score amid the trees. Moreover, the game may not hold as big a premium on small score-first guards, particularly as teams prioritize floor spacing and ball/player movement. However, Thomas did finish last season with the Phoenix Suns, though he never saw the floor much.

At this point of his career, he might provide more value to a rebuilding team looking for a veteran presence or championship contenders looking for glue guys to hold the team together. Still, at his best, the former Celtics guard could score with the best of them, as shown in his vintage performance in the G League. This dynamic scoring ability and heart endeared Isaiah Thomas to the Celtics fans, which he fondly remembered on his Knuckleheads podcast appearance.

The former MVP finalist also has off-court aspirations if he chooses to hang his sneakers up for good. For instance, Thomas wants to join the Seattle Supersonics' coaching staff or front office if or when the franchise comes back through the NBA expansion.

NBA champions

Still, it might give fans a bittersweet feeling to know that Thomas didn't win a title with the Celtics, who finally broke through last season. Thomas belonged to one of those Eastern conference contenders who got fed to the wood chipper known as LeBron James, as his Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the conference from 2011 to 2018.

Finally, though, pivotal trades for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis propelled the team over the hump after a disappointing 2022 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Moreover, they are in a prime position to go back-to-back, as their championship roster remains intact.

However, as they say, winning a title is tough, but defending it is even harder. The Celtics may have their biggest challenge this season, as they will contend against the firepower of Philadelphia 76ers' new Big Three and the defensive toughness of the New York Knicks, now with Mikal Bridges.