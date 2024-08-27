The story of Isaiah Thomas is another example of injuries derailing a dynamic player's career. A right hip injury turned an MVP finalist with the Boston Celtics into an NBA journeyman, hoping to secure a long-term contract with any team that would have him. However, now, Isaiah Thomas could have his sights set on a new goal: joining the front office or coaching staff of the Seattle Supersonics when they return.

“I need in the front office/coaching staff when the Sonics come back… That's the play!” Thomas shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Comebacks

After hopping from team to team in the last few years, Thomas finished last season with the Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns didn't play him much, relying on his veteran presence and locker room leadership more than his on-court play. After the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Suns in the first round, Thomas' team situation is unclear.

Maybe this situation pushed Thomas to pursue a different direction and help a team in another way. After all, the 35-year-old has already pulled off an NBA comeback, and he even finished a season with a team, where he even saw the playoffs again.

Likewise, his days as a heavy-usage scoring guard are long behind him. His injuries had already sapped his athleticism, which he relied on heavily as a small guard scoring amid the trees, and then he also got older, taking away his quickness and burst.

With the league's high number of score-first guards nowadays, it's hard for a small guard like Thomas to find a perfect fit, even as a backup. Still, fans mustn't forget that at his peak he could score with the best of them, as he proved with a vintage Isaiah Thomas performance at the G League.

The Supersonics return

Meanwhile, as Kevin Durant predicted, the Supersonics might return to the NBA. The league is planning to add expansion teams in the near future, and both Las Vegas and Seattle are favorites to land a franchise. However, his process should take a long time, and fans hoping to see Durant in a Sonics uniform again might meet disappointment.

If the NBA does expand, it might not happen before the 2027-2028 season, and by then Durant would be 39 years old. Still, while the superstar might finish his career with another team, he might have his sights set on joining an ownership group and help bring the team back to the Pacific Northwest.

In that case, maybe the connection between Isaiah Thomas and Kevin Durant in Phoenix might help make the former Celtics star's new aspirations a reality with the returning Supersonics.