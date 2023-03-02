Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce devoted his life to basketball, but he’s now at the age where he wants to step away from the game he loves.

During an exclusive ClutchPoints interview in late January, Pierce discussed his life after basketball and what it’s meant for him to be able to spend more time with his loved ones.

“I’m just enjoying my life right now,” Pierce said. “I spent so much time sacrificing my life to sports and being dedicated to the game of basketball to now where I can really enjoy what life is like with my kids. I’ve been skiing and doing all this kind of stuff I couldn’t do when I was playing.”

“The Truth” had an illustrious basketball career as he was a McDonald’s All-American in 1995, a Kansas Jayhawk until 1998, and a Hall of Fame NBA player prior to his retirement in 2017. Following his playing days, he had a four-year stint as a basketball analyst for ESPN as well. Altogether, that’s about 26 years of commitment to high-level basketball.

Today, with Pierce far removed from playing and his days as a media personality, the 45-year-old remains excited for the next chapter in his life.

“People don’t understand that when you retire from the basketball game you’re still a young man in life,” Pierce said. “So I’m just enjoying my life right now as a fan, as a father, and as a tourist.”

Despite stepping away from basketball, Pierce is still very involved with the Celtics and the city of Boston.

He frequently collaborates with fellow 2008 NBA champion Kevin Garnett and even spoke to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens about the current iteration of the C’s:

Paul Pierce is also a bit of a businessman, as he’s an ambassador for a whiskey distillery, a creator of his own cannabis products, and a crypto advocate.

No matter what hat he’s wearing, “The Truth” is living authentically like he always has and embracing life after basketball.