Naomi Osaka is in the best form since her comeback to the WTA Tour, and now she is looking to make some noise in the final major of the year at the US Open. She got that quest underway on Tuesday night with a first-round win over Greet Minnen in a 6-3, 6-4 victory on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

While the match was primarily straightforward for the No. 23 seed, she had a nice moment with the crowd after it finished up. She decided to flash her new Labubu during her post-match interview and boldly claimed that it is named “Billie Jean Bling.”

Naomi Osaka after beating Minnen at U.S. Open "This is my Labubu. She's named Billie Jean Bling. Not Billie Jean King. Billie Jean Bling"

The four-time Grand Slam champ didn't have it all her own way in this one, squandering a break advantage early in the first set before recovering to win the opener six games to three. In the second set, it was Minnen who grabbed control and took a break lead, holding onto the advantage all the way until 4-3.

However, Osaka turned the tide just in time. She closed the match winning three games in a row to seal it and get through to the second round without much trouble.

The more that Osaka wins at this tournament, the more her confidence will grow. The Japanese superstar collected two of her four Grand Slams right here at the US Open back in 2018 and 2020 and will be looking to add a third in a couple of weeks.

Osaka has been playing her best tennis during this summer North American hardcourt swing, easily posting some of her best results since coming back from maternity leave. She made a great run all the way to the final at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal back in early August before losing to Canadian teen sensation Victoria Mboko, and now she is looking to carry that into this US Open.

Things are only getting tougher for Osaka, as she will take on American Hailey Baptiste in the second round on Thursday. Baptiste has also been in the midst of a breakout this season and will have the support of the home crowd in New York behind her, so Osaka has her work cut out for her if she wants to make it to the Round of 32.