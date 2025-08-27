Since July, Chicago White Sox rookie Colson Montgomery has had a hot hand. Towards the end of the month, Montgomery went on a home run streak against the rival Chicago Cubs, no less. 

On Tuesday, Montgomery etched his name in history by becoming the youngest player to hit a home run in four straight games, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. He did so at the age of 23 and 180 days. 

This year, Montgomery is batting .23o with 34 hits, 13 home runs, and 36 RBIs. Additionally, he hit 12-13 home runs over the course of 30 games since the MLB All-Star break. In 2021, Montgomery was drafted by the White Sox.

From 2022 to 2024, he navigated through the minor leagues with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Winston-Salem Dash, Birmingham Barons, and the Double-A Charlotte Knights.  He batted .215 with 50 hits, 11 home runs, and 32 RBIs. 

As a shortstop, he has defied the adage of infielders not being power hitters. Recently, Montgomery hit his first career grand slam against the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox are in last place in the AL Central with a 48-84 record. 

Despite that, they have one bright spot in Montgomery. 

The potential Montgomery has with the White Sox. 

Already, Montgomery has demonstrated his ability to achieve great things in the future. This comes after a sluggish start to the season due to a back injury sustained during Spring Training.

In fact, some are anticipating him to achieve a 40-home run season. He can consistently accumulate power and drive in runs. Altogether, the White Sox are looking to turn him into the starting shortstop. 

Furthermore, the hope is for Montgomery to develop into an effective defensive shortstop, complementing his exploits at the plate. 

In essence, Montgomery can be a focal point for the White Sox as they look to revitalize themselves after several years in the basement. 

