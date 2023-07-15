Although rumblings about his potential contract extension with the Boston Celtics had been relatively quiet for a few weeks, recent reports about Jaylen Brown’s future outlook with the team have been promising, with there being almost no doubt that the 26-year-old would be re-signing with the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

That projection only got even more reassuring, as ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Brown and the Celtics are discussing a contract extension that would be the biggest in NBA history.

Here’s what Woj had to say about the potential deal and where the two sides stand:

“It’s going to take more time,” Wojnarowski begins, noting Brown’s off-court obligations. “Brown and his agent have been talking with [Celtics president] Brad Stevens… Brown is leaving the country on Players’ Association business. They’re expected to re-engage again when he gets back.”

“This is a deal that would be the richest contract in NBA history,” he continues, saying that “it could be worth up to $304 million. In the final year of that deal, Brown will be making $70 million.”

With such an eye-popping number, Wojnarowski was also quick to acknowledge that when teams, agents, and players are in the negotiation process, “… it isn’t just ‘Hey, are we gonna give him the full amount, the max number?’ There are trade kickers that could be in the deal, player option years in a deal, payment schedule – there are a number of other things that go beyond the super-max Jaylen Brown is eligible for… ”

Brown, a two-time All-Star, received his first All-NBA selection in 2022-23 (making him supermax eligible) after averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Developing dramatically since entering the league in 2016, the Georgia native has become a formidable presence on both ends of the floor.