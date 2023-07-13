One of the biggest questions of the Boston Celtics' offseason has been whether or not two-time All-Star Jaylen Brown is getting a massive contract extension.

While that significant issue hasn't been answered yet, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens seems to think everything is on track. During Boston's 2023 Summer League play in Las Vegas, he provided some optimistic updates on the Brown situation, per Celtics reporter Brian Robb.

“I can’t really talk about it but it’s been all good discussion,” Stevens said. “We want Jaylen to be here for a long, long time, and we’ve made that clear. We’re looking forward to all sitting down and we have time here. I probably shouldn’t say anything else, but I feel optimistic.”

The C's don't seem to be in a rush to extend Jaylen Brown, but that doesn't mean they'll let him go. The front office hasn't been afraid to spend money this offseason, which would make it easier to extend Brown. After making an All-NBA team, the talented guard can earn up to $295 million over five years via a supermax extension.

💰 Jaylen Brown is eligible for a 5-year, $295 million supermax extension this summer. 💰 Jayson Tatum is eligible for a 5-year, $318 million extension in 2024. pic.twitter.com/HU3bSkIwra — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 30, 2023

Even though the current longest-tenured Celtic hasn't received an extension yet, one of the newest members of the Green Team has. Star center Kristaps Porziņģis just reached a new two-year, $60 million deal with the C's to keep him under contract for the next three years.

Via Brian Robb:

“Celtics have officially announced an extension for Kristaps Porzingis. Newly acquired big man is now under contract through the 2025-26 season.”

If Boston brings back Jaylen Brown as well, it'll have an extremely gifted three-headed monster in Brown, Porziņģis, and Jayson Tatum leading the way for the foreseeable future. The rest of the roster is a bit of a mystery, as the C's have loads of future draft picks and could potentially swap them to add some more depth to their roster.

Regardless, the most important item on Boston's agenda is negotiating with Brown. The 26-year-old struggled last postseason, but Stevens and company have shown a lot of interest in retaining their homegrown stars. An extension for Brown would cement his status as a franchise player in Beantown.