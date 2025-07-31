Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins revealed his past struggles with gambling addiction while addressing Marcus Morris’ recent fraud charges tied to unpaid casino debts in Las Vegas.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Road Trippin podcast, Perkins shared his personal experience with casino gambling and offered insight into how legal trouble can arise from gambling-related credit.

“So let me say this, as a guy that used to be a big time gambler at casinos. Like four or five years ago, I actually had an addiction in gambling,” Perkins said. “I actually went up to the casino and signed myself that I would never gamble again. Not that they made me, I did it. I was a blackjack type of guy.”

Perkins explained that when a gambler takes out a “marker” — a line of credit offered by casinos — they are required to repay it within 30 days. Failure to do so can result in fraud charges.

“And what happens with these markers, when you take a marker out from the casino is basically you’re getting a marker and you have 30 days to pay the marker back,” he said. “If you don’t pay the marker back than it’s labeled as ‘fraud’ or you’re writing a bad check. Because when you and take the line of credit, you know that basically what they’re saying is that you knew you didn’t have the funds.”

Kendrick Perkins opens up on gambling addiction amid Marcus Morris fraud charges

Morris, who played 13 seasons in the NBA and last appeared with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023–24 season, was arrested July 27 in Broward County, Florida. He was released two days later. Nevada authorities allege he wrote approximately $260,000 in bad checks to the MGM Grand and Wynn Las Vegas tied to unpaid casino markers during 2024.

Perkins spoke further on the financial and emotional toll gambling can take.

“I know what gambling could do to you,” Perkins said. “Bro you go to those f—-ing casinos and you sit there and all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Hey let me get a line of credit for $20,000.’ They give you $20,000 and you smoke the s—t. Than you say bring me $30,000 more. And than you’re sitting there and you’re gambling all day, and next thing you know, you’re 100 bands in the hole.”

Perkins’ comments come as gambling-related legal troubles draw wider attention around the NBA. Earlier this week, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was also arrested and indicted on federal charges linked to an alleged illegal gambling ring.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Arenas and a suspected Israeli crime figure were arrested in connection to high-stakes poker games held at a mansion in Encino, California. The operation is under federal investigation.

As legal issues surrounding gambling continue to emerge among former NBA players, Perkins’ admission underscores the financial risks and legal ramifications tied to casino credit and addiction.