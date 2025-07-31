With the release of Happy Gilmore 2, PGA Tour 2K25 players took to the greens to play as the beloved “Shooter McGavin”, played by none other than Chris McDonald. In fact, the game saw a huge increase in players selecting his character in the game. McDonald reflected on the movie's launch, its legacy, and his inclusion in the game

Chris McDonald, aka “Shooter McGavin” Reacts To His Appearance in PGA Tour 2K25

With the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix, Shooter McGavin actor Chris McDonald's character in PGA Tour 2K25 has become quite popular. In fact, his character saw a 64% increase week over week in people selecting him in the game.

When asked about his inclusion, McDonald said that he had “been working with the teams at 2K and HB Studios for several years now”, and that “it's been a wonderful partnership. To see myself brought to life in PGA Tour 2K25 is a dream come true, and I challenge players everywhere to see if they have what it takes to go head-to-head with the World's Greatest Golfer!”

When McDonald first found out about his appearance in the game, he said his “phone would not stop ringing. I said – people, chill – let me think about it. And then I played the game, and oh my God. I'm IN!”

“I loved it,” McDonald continued. “It's addicting. It's so much fun. And I try to be as good on the course when I'm playing as I am in the game. So it was a no brainer.”

McDonald's character, Shooter McGavin, is Happy Gilmore's rival from the first film. He appears again in the second, but we won't spoil what the GOAT's role is in the movie. You'll have to check it out on Netflix yourself.

How To Play as Chris McDonald, aka “Shooter McGavin” in PGA Tour 2K25

There are technically two ways to unlock Chris McDonald (Shooter McGavin) in PGA Tour 2K25:

Players who pre-ordered the game should already have McDonald in their roster

Purchase the Extra Butter x adidas Pack, which features McDonald and premium apparel from Extra Butter

Thanks to the Extra Butters x adidas Pack, everyone can join in on the fun and play as the world's greatest golfer. Well, maybe not the greatest.

McDonald possesses an 82 OVR, with high ratings in Transition (91) and Rhythm (90). While not the greatest Golfer in the game, he's a solid option for casual play, especially if you're having a game night with friends. Feel free to check out the full PGA Tour 2K25 roster!

