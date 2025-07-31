With the rumors surrounding a reunion with the Houston Astros and Carlos Correa, recent reports from outlets in the baseball world seem to be at odds over the situation. As fans ponder over trade proposals for the Astros can make to get Correa, there are conflicting reports on the current situation with the trade deadline on Thursday evening.

Starting with a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome, they write that discussions between Houston and the Minnesota Twins about a deal including Correa “remain ongoing.” However, the two would mention how their sources have “downplayed the likelihood of a trade” even with talks still happening.

“Even after acquiring Ramón Urías from the Baltimore Orioles, the Astros remain interested in upgrading their lineup, according to sources briefed on their plans,” Rosenthal and Rome wrote. “One option is still a reunion with Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who is guaranteed $96 million through the next three seasons and would have to waive his no-trade clause.”

“Correa told reporters on Wednesday night that talks with the Astros were “not something that I think is serious right now,” and sources from both teams downplayed the likelihood of a trade,” they continued. “Talks, however, remain ongoing. Houston is also still pursuing starting pitching, but some are worried the club could lose a bidding war in competition for Dylan Cease or Sandy Alcantara. If that happens, the Astros could pivot and to add a right-handed leverage reliever.”

Another report says that talks of Astros, Carlos Correa reunion are “dead”

With the rumors of Correa open to a reunion with the Astros, Bob Nightengale of USA Today would bring a different spin on the situation. He took to social media and said that any talks between the two teams around Correa “are all but dead,” reporting that Houston requested that Minnesota pay a good portion of the remaining money in the shortstop's contract with them declining.

“The Astros' trade talks with the Twins for shortstop Carlos Correa are all but dead,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Astros asked the Twins to pay about $50 million of the remaining $102.5 million left in Correa's contract, and to include an outfielder. The Twins rejected the offer, and aren't budging.”

If there is one aspect that is backed up by other reports, it is that the Astros are interested in Correa, even said by Jeff Passan of ESPN on Wednesday.

“While the Houston Astros have interest in Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and there has been dialogue on a potential trade, the sides are far apart at the moment and no deal is close, sources tell ESPN,” Passan said.

It remains to be seen if Correa will be traded and if the destination will be back to Houston, but fans will find out on Thursday evening. Correa sports a .267 batting average, seven home runs, and 31 RBIs.