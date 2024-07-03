The idea of “running it back” in the NBA is easier said than done, especially under the new CBA and its various restrictions. However, the Boston Celtics have returned yet another member of their 2024 championship team, as center Xavier Tillman Sr. reportedly agreed to a two-year, minimum-salary deal to stay in Beantown, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

After closing out the 2023-24 season by dominating the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals, the C's had multiple big men who were headed to free agency. Tillman, third-year Celtic Luke Kornet, and young center Neemias Queta didn't stay free agents for long, though. Kornet kicked things off with a one-year deal, Queta declined his team option in order to receive a three-year extension, and Tillman agreed to terms with the Green Team on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Memphis Grizzlies big came to Boston at the trade deadline in mid-February. He was exchanged for a pair of second-round picks and 26-year-old forward Lamar Stevens.

While the C's were already a championship contender before Tillman's arrival, the 25-year-old only bolstered their bench. Through 20 games, he averaged 13.7 minutes, four points, 2.7 rebounds, and one assist per outing.

Boston's front office mainly wanted Tillman for his defense, and he provided that for the Green Team on the most important stage in basketball. When starting center Kristaps Porzingis was injured in the Finals, Tillman filled in on occasion and practically guarded one through five. He even stayed with Mavericks star Luka Doncic in Game 3:

Tillman had never played in the Finals prior to Game 3, yet that didn't daunt him. The Michigan native recorded four rebounds, three points, and two blocks in just 11 minutes. Plus, he hit the biggest shot of his career en route to the 106-99 victory:

The Celtics' mid-season acquisition was never going to make or break them. But as soon as Tillman stepped foot in Boston, he humbly accepted his role and contributed to winning, which is all the C's can ask for.

What's next for the Celtics' offseason?

The first steps towards another banner begin in the offseason, and the Celtics have already checked several items off their summer to-do list.

Returning depth is important, so the C's took care of Tillman and his fellow bigs. Sharp-shooter Sam Hauser also had his team option picked up, signaling a potential extension in the near future.

Forward Oshae Brissett is the only Celtic to receive notable minutes last season and not finalize a new deal with Boston. The 26-year-old declined his player option and is currently a free agent. Despite Brisset's testing of the open market, a possible homecoming is not out of the question.

Bench players aside, the Celtics quickly coordinated with their starters as well. Two-way guard Derrick White will sign a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension and star Jayson Tatum agreed to the largest contract in league history. The five-time All-Star's record-breaking deal goes for five years and a whopping $315 million.

Boston's top five—featuring Tatum, White, Porzingis, reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, and two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday—is officially back for the 2024-25 season. This dominant starting lineup wreaked havoc on opponents and helped the Celtics earn the best overall record during the regular season. Even when Porzingis struggled to stay healthy, center Al Horford stepped up and let Boston continue its winning ways.

In the postseason, the Celtics went 16-3 altogether, with Porzingis ruled out for the last two of those three losses. At full strength, Boston is a formidable force, explaining why the front office chose to bring back the entire starting five.

Next season, the depth of the Green Team will be tested early on.

After undergoing surgery, Porzingis is expected to rest for five to six months, putting his availability on opening night (likely in late October) in serious jeopardy. However, that's the main reason why the Celtics' top decision-makers re-signed Tillman. They're confident their reserves can hold their own in the meantime and demonstrate what made them world champions last season.