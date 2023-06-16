The Boston Celtics are still reeling from their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat. Recently, forward Grant Williams revealed he still can't believe his team lost.

The Celtics may have enough firepower to win the East next season, if not an NBA title. Still, the team is actively looking to add help for stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They may have found their man in controversial Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.

The team has reportedly inquired about Stewart's availability in a potential trade according to James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Stewart is perhaps most well known for his pursuit of LeBron James in a 2021 on-court scuffle.

One year ago today we saw Isaiah Stewart and Lebron James go at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/ci0SmHBtZ4 — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) November 21, 2022

Stewart averaged 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds last season in 50 games. He added 1.4 assists per game and shot 73.8% from the free throw line. The 6-foot-8, 250 pound former Washington Husky has a penchant for shooting the three ball. He made just 32.7% of his attempts last season, however.

The versatile big man, nicknamed ‘Beef Stew,' could provide depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams. A former first-round pick, he has the strength and athletic ability to play multiple frontcourt positions.

The Pistons may opt to keep Stewart. The emergence of big men Jalen Duren and James Wiseman has been encouraging for Detroit, but Stewart brings an added ‘stretch big' dimension.

Last season, Horford shot under 30% from three-point range while Williams led the Celtics' big men with 45% from deep. The addition of another shooter who can rebound and space the floor could be just what the doctor ordered.