It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was NOT just recently that the Celtics learned about the illicit affair. Apparently, they’ve known about it for months. However, a recent incident involving the aforementioned female staffer was what led to the team launching a full-blown investigation on the matter:

Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said. At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual. But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her — leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews.

Shams seems to be implying here that the organization turned a blind eye to the relationship for at least two months. This was perhaps under the premise that the relationship was between two consenting adults.

It is worth noting that Udoka is not a married man. He does, however, share a 10-year-old daughter with fiance Nia Long. The couple has been engaged for seven years now. No details were made public with regard to the identity and the background of the woman Udoka had a relationship with.

It also remains unclear what type of “unwanted comments” Ime Udoka made toward the mystery woman. All we know is that it was significant enough for the Celtics to launch a full-blown investigation, and eventually, get Udoka suspended for a whole year.