By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers’ star running back Austin Ekeler shared a bold message with fantasy football managers ahead of Week 17, per Ekeler’s Instagram.

“For all the fantasy owners out there, I know you guys have been wondering… ‘Austin, what’s going on? Austin, are you playing? I saw you were limited, give us something,'” Ekeler said in an Instagram video. “I’ve been scoring points for you guys all season. And look… this week’s going to be no different baby! I’m going to be out there… it’s championship weekend so definitely a big week for us in the fantasy community and for the Chargers as well.”

Ekeler then showed off an “Austin Ekeler Championship Belt” which fantasy managers can win by entering a contest on Instagram.

Austin Ekeler’s message will excite both fantasy managers and the Chargers as LA gears up for their Week 17 clash vs. the Los Angeles Rams. It should be noted that despite the Rams’ 2022 struggles, they are 5th in rushing yards limited per game. With that being said, Ekeler has rushed for over 750 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns on the season.

The Chargers come into the contest in the midst of a 3-game winning streak. They could realistically finish off the regular season with a 5-game winning streak as their next two matchups (vs. LAR, @DEN) are very winnable. And Austin Ekeler may be in line for an impressive outing on Sunday against the Rams.

Fantasy football managers would be wise to start Ekeler in their championship matchups.