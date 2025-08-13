The Indiana Fever engineered a furious rally in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short, absorbing a tough one-point defeat, 81-80, to the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The Fever clawed back from a 17-point deficit and had the chance to steal the win with 1.7 seconds left. Kelsey Mitchell, however, missed her pull-up jumpshot. They fell to 18-15, losing three of their last four games.

After the loss, Fever coach Stephanie White let off steam, particularly on the referees.

“There's a double standard there, certainly. But, you know, if it's going to be physical, and you're going to allow us to be physical, then allow both teams to be physical. If you're going to call the holds, and you're going to call the chucks, then call it both ways. So, I mean, I think that we've been pretty consistent in what we're asking for, and I didn't feel like it was consistent,” said White in a report from Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson.

The game became physical as the Fever mounted their fiery comeback. As Peterson noted, the 48-year-old White approached the referees multiple times during the game to complain about the officiating.

Indiana shot four more free throws than Dallas and was whistled for two fewer fouls.

The Fever once again played without Caitlin Clark, who's still nursing a groin injury. She missed her 20th game of the season.

The team was led by Mitchell, who finished with 24 points. Natasha Howard chipped in a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds on top of three blocks.

White, who steered the Fever to the finals in 2015, pointed out that Mitchell deserves better from the referees.

“I think Kelsey Mitchell, number one, is held or chucked on every freaking possession and never gets a call off the ball,” claimed White, who also said Aliyah Boston “is the worst officiated post player in the league.”

The Fever will face the Washington Mystics on Friday.