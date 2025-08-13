The Miami Heat endured a turbulent campaign last season due to the whole drama surrounding Jimmy Butler. Entering their first full year without the mercurial veteran, the Heat are looking to solely focus on basketball.

The Heat didn't make a lot of big moves in the offseason, with Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio as the only notable additions. The team retained the core of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Andrew Wiggins, with Kel'el Ware aiming to build on his impressive rookie season.

While there's renewed optimism in South Beach, a longtime scout from the Eastern Conference didn't give a rosy review of the Heat ahead of the upcoming season.

“Let’s start with who’s better. I see six teams, for sure: New York, Cleveland, Orlando, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee. Philadelphia is better if they’re healthy. So I would say the Heat’s a solid play-in team,” said the anonymous official, as quoted in a report from Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

He praised Adebayo, Herro, and Powell, but didn't hold back on Wiggins, who will play his first full season in Miami after being part of the midseason trade with the Golden State Warriors for Butler.

Article Continues Below

“It’s around a .500 team. If they won 45, it would be a great year. They’re not bad, but they’re not good. Chicago is mediocre. The Heat are maybe a little better than mediocre. They have three very good NBA players with Adebayo, Herro, and Powell. We’ll see about Ware. Andrew Wiggins is meh at this point,” added the NBA scout.

In 17 games for the Heat, Wiggins averaged all-around numbers of 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks.

Even though he hasn't regained the form that made him an All-Star and champion in 2022, he remains a key piece in Miami. When fully engaged, he's a solid two-way player who can also provide intangibles. Wiggins, however, has also been linked to trade rumors.

The Heat were booted out in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.