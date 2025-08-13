The New York Yankees are winning again, as they are now on the verge of completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins at home following a 9-1 drubbing of the Yankee Stadium visitors Tuesday night. Before that, the Bronx Bombers drubbed the Twins in the series opener on Monday via a 6-2 score.

Giancarlo Stanton played a big role in New York's win in the second leg of the Twins series, as he went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. It was also his first four-hit game since a 2023 game versus the Washington Nationals. The highlight of his night came in the bottom of the fifth inning, where he destroyed an 85 mph slider pitch from Twins reliever Thomas Hatch for a monster 447-foot home run to the center.

Stanton also joked about his home run falling just short of clearing 450 feet.

“I couldn't get 450, though, what the heck,” Stanton said in a postgame interview via YES Network. “That's good, you know. But good swing on the ball in the middle of the plate. Things like that happen, and good thing [it helped us] win.

In any case, Stanton and the Yankees are feeling great about themselves again. With the win on Tuesday, the Yankees have secured their first series victory since the 2025 MLB trade deadline. Stanton, who did not make his 2025 debut until June due to issues in his elbow, now has hit 12 home runs while slashing .300/.376/.586 through 42 games, so far this season. He's seemingly happy how he's able to stay effective at the plate for the Yankees.

“It’s refreshing after missing so much time, because I contribute zero when I miss time,” Stanton said (h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com). “Anything I can do when I’m back is always nice.”

On the mound, the Yankees got an excellent performance from starting pitcher Carlos Rodon in their second win in the Twins series, as he pitched for seven innings, allowing only an earned run with two walks, while collecting a total of five strikeouts. Tim Hill and Yerry De los Santos took care of the rest of the evening for New York's pitching staff, combining for two scoreless and hitless innings.