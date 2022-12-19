By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Austin Ekeler has been one of the best running backs in the NFL this season, helping lead both the Chargers’ and fantasy football manager’s playoff pushes. After getting dinged up in Week 15, it appears that both Los Angeles and those fantasy owners can both take a sigh of relief.

The Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 as Ekeler ran 12 times for 58 yards and a touchdown. However, in the first quarter, Ekeler briefly entered the injury tent. He was able to return, but saw just 14 touches overall for the game.

While fantasy owners might be concerned about Ekeler’s injury status, Chargers’ head coach put those worries to bed. Speaking on Monday, Staley said that Ekeler underwent tests on his shoulder and that they came back negative. The Chargers’ star running back looks like he will be able to play in Week 16 against the Colts.

Austin Ekeler has been a force both running and receiving the football this season. Over 14 games, he has rushed 165 times for 692 yards and nine touchdowns. Ekeler has added 95 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

Ekeler’s 14 overall touchdowns are tied for most in the league with the Lions’ Jamaal Williams. His 1,327 all-purpose yards rank ninth in the NFL. He has been dominant through the air as his 95 are fourth-highest in the league and the most among all running backs. The second closest RB is Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers, who has 74.

Ekeler has the Chargers on the brink of a playoff spot and will be a crucial piece of any team looking to win a fantasy football championship. It looks like his shoulder injury is past him and will be able to continue dominating the NFL in Week 16.