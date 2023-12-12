Which Chargers and Raiders players are worthy fantasy football starters on Thursday Night? Find out in Chargers-Raiders Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are coming off disappointing, ugly defeats in Week 14. The Chargers scored just seven points and saw starting quarterback Justin Herbert leave the contest with a fractured finger. Backup Easton Stick took over as LA lost 24-7 to the Denver Broncos. Herbert will likely be out Thursday Night and could face an extended stretch on the sidelines.

The Raiders did not fair any better. Josh Jacobs battled through a knee injury before ultimately as an anemic Raiders offense picked up just eight first downs in an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. These AFC West Rivals will meet on Thursday Night Football with both of their seasons on life-support as their playoff odds become increasingly thin.

This game also has serious fantasy football implications, as playoffs are either starting up or already underway. Despite their offensive showings last weekend, both teams still have players worth a look in fantasy in Week 15. Find out which players are still starters in Chargers-Raiders Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, Fantasy Football Week 15.

Chargers-Raiders Start ‘Em

Austin Ekeler (LAC)

After three consecutive single-digit fantasy weeks, Austin Ekeler bounced back with 21 points against the Broncos. Nearly half of those points came as a receiver, and with Justin Herbert out, expect check-downs to Ekeler to be a key component of the Charger offense moving forward.

Keenan Allen (LAC)

After a three-week span in which he averaged over 30 fantasy points per game, Keenan Allen has returned to earth in the last two weeks, registering 10.8 points in Week 13 and 12.8 points in Week 14. These are not WR1 numbers, but even on his down weeks, Allen is producing well enough to be at minimum at strong FLEX play. Having Easton Stick under center limits the upside for these LA wideouts, making Allen a WR2 in Week 15.

Davante Adams (LV)

Davante Adams continued to be frustrated in Week 13, finishing with seven catches for 53 yards. This is not the same receiver that was a consensus first-round pick in fantasy drafts this year, but he is still maintaining a level of production that makes him a relevant fantasy starter. Adams has at least 10 fantasy points in four consecutive weeks, averaging a solid 15.1 PPG during that stretch. Like Keenan Allen, Davante Adams is not a WR1 moving forward, but his volume of targets makes him a strong WR2 starter.

Chargers-Raiders Sit ‘Em

Josh Jacobs (LV)

Jacobs played through a knee issue in Week 14 that plagued him throughout the game before retiring to the locker room in the fourth quarter. With the Raiders essentially mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, starting Jacobs on a short week in a meaningless game would be foolish. Even if he does play, stay away from a Raiders back that will be far from 100%.

Quentin Johnson (LAC)

In the wake of Mike Williams' season-ending injury, Quentin Johnson is still looking to carve out a role in the Chargers offense. While he has reached double-digit fantasy points in each of the last two weeks, the rookie first-round pick has still not surpassed five catches in a contest. Johnson should continue to stay on fantasy benchers with Easton Stick throwing passes.

Zamir White/Ameer Abdullah (LV)

It is worth monitoring Josh Jacobs' injury status as the week progresses, especially with such a short turnaround. If Jacobs is unable to go, the prediction is that Zamir White will handle early-down work while Ameer Abdullah will come on in passing situations. Two running backs splitting snaps in an unproductive offense in not an attractive option for fantasy owners. Stay away from this Vegas backfield if Jacobs is not playing.

Joshua Palmer (LAC)

On IR since Week 10 with a knee injury, Joshua Palmer returned to practice on Monday. Should the Chargers activate him, Palmer slots in as the team's WR2, though not one with very much upside as long as Justin Herbert is out.