Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 – Operation High Stakes – is arriving soon, with a new Operator (Denari), more modernized maps, and a test server for players to try it all out. Denari is perhaps one of the most complex Operators yet, with an insane gadget that can quickly turn the tide of battle. You'll be able to use him, as well as your other favorite Operators when Operation High Stakes drops. Without further ado, let's jump right in!

Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3) – Details New Operator Denari & More

Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3) will release its Test Server On Monday, August 18th. But what else can players expect to see in the newest season?

New Operator Denari – Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3

Denari is the newest Operator in Rainbow Six Siege X for Y10S3 (Operation High Stakes). He's a defender with a unique gadget that can turn the tide of any combat situation.

Denari uses multiple laser gadgets, all of which can connect, as long as their's a clear connection between them. You can use weapons or explosives to create more gaps, allowing for more connections to be made. But what exactly do these lasers do?

When an enemy makes contact with a laser, they take damage,

This not only allows Denari and other defenders know when enemies are nearby, but the small damage may help in an intense 1v1 situation. It never hurts to have more health than the enemy before you go toe-to-toe with them.

Denari will be available once Y10S3 launches, but that's not all you can expect to see.

New Modernized Maps – Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3

Additionally, Operation High Stakes will feature more modernized maps. For Y10S3 of Rainbow Six Siege X, you can play on the following maps:

Consulate

Lair

Nighthaven

With the evolution of Rainbow Six Siege into Siege X, these modernized maps feature better visuals, destructible ingredients, and other cool details that may change how your strategy.

New Dual Front Assignments & ShieldGuard Improvements

Dual Front Fans will be able to enjoy a new Neutral Sector assignment that will change how teams approach the mode. For new players, Dual Front was a brand new mode added with the launch of Siege X. It allows for multiple respawns, which is great for Free-to-play users as they learn how to play the game.

Furthermore, Ubisoft is making more improvements to ShieldGuard as they continue to fight against cheat-makers. It's no easy task, as cheat-makers always find new ways to exploit things in surprising ways. But even 10 years after the game's original launch, Ubisoft is still committed to creating a fair and safe environment.

Anti-Toxicity Updates, Esports Tab Update, & More – Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3

Operation High Stakes also comes with many other improvements off the battlefield.

Firstly, the developers are adding new Anti-Toxicity updates to improve player privacy. Specifically, they are adding a “Nickname” feature, which enables you to hide your username from other players. With the exception of Siege Cup and Custom Games, other players online will only see your nickname.

There's more advanced options with this setting, too. You can set it so that only your squad sees your name, or if you want, it can be completely private to everyone. You can also set it to enemies only, preventing players on the other team from seeing your name.

But this doesn't mean players hiding their name can be “bad apples”. If you're being toxic and harassing other users, you can still get reported, even if your nickname is hidden. The developers designed this system to keep players safe while preventing others from taking advantage of it.

The Esports tab will see a new “Championship” tab, which lets you see any completed, ongoing, or future events for all of the major leagues. Want to know when the Stage is for the Asia Pacific League? You got it. All of the information you need to keep up with events will be available in the game.

But we still recommend following the social channels for Siege X and various Esports teams if you really want to keep up with it all. But this tab makes for a convenient way to find things out in the game.

Players can now also inspect Siege Cup stats, giving them a better idea of how their opponent plays. Some players prefer kills, while others prefer completing the objective. Learn more about your enemy before each battle to give yourself the advantage.

Overall, that includes all the major details with Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 (Operation High Stakes) featuring the new Operator, Denari. We look forward to playing on the new modernized maps with this new character.

Season 3 of Year 10 marks the penultimate season of the year, according to the developer's roadmap. While we do not know when Season 4 will launch, we know there's a lot more to come just this year alone.

Check out everything else coming to Operation High Stakes (Operator Balances, etc.) before it officially drops!

